Fans Debate New Voice Actor for Yakuza Protagonist

Yong Yea, the new voice actor for longtime Yakuza protagonist Kiryu Kazuma, is facing criticism from fans who are divided over his performance in the upcoming game, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. After clips of Yong Yea’s English voice acting were shared online, the Yakuza community erupted in a heated debate.

While some fans expressed their disappointment in Yong Yea’s performance, others rushed to his defense, acknowledging the difficult position of replacing an actor who had portrayed Kiryu in multiple games. The debate intensified when a karaoke clip featuring Yong Yea went viral, with fans criticizing his singing abilities and suggesting that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio should have hired a professional singer.

Despite the backlash, there were also fans who urged others to express their opinions respectfully and consider the impact of their words on the voice actor. It is important to remember that constructive criticism can be shared without resorting to rudeness.

Yong Yea addressed the criticism, stating that the clip shared was one of the first recordings and that his performance had improved since then. He also emphasized the importance of having options and encouraged fans to choose the voice that resonated with them.

One of the main criticisms directed at Yong Yea’s portrayal of Kiryu is that his voice sounds too young for the character’s age. Fans highlighted that Kiryu is 51 years old in Like a Dragon Gaiden and 56 in Infinite Wealth, while Yong Yea is 28. However, it is worth noting that previous voice actors for Kiryu have also faced similar age mismatches in earlier games.

Ultimately, the debate surrounding the new voice actor reflects the passionate nature of the Yakuza fanbase. As fans eagerly await the release of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, only time will tell if Yong Yea’s portrayal of Kiryu will win over the skeptics.

What is the premise of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the eighth installment in the Yakuza game series and features Kiryu Kazuma as a dual protagonist. The game serves as a side story that takes place during the events of Yakuza: Like a Dragon.