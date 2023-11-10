New Yakuza Spin-Off Mixes Up Tutorial Screens, Adding Confusion for Players

A recent discovery Reddit user InfernusXS has revealed an intriguing mix-up in the development of the latest Yakuza spin-off game, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. It appears that the tutorial screen explaining the alcohol system in Like a Dragon Gaiden is actually taken from the game Lost Judgement.

Both games are developed Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and share the same universe, locations, and mechanics. However, this Judgement reference in Like a Dragon Gaiden seems to be a genuine mistake rather than an intentional Easter egg. The tutorial screen even mentions a map that is not present in Like a Dragon Gaiden, referencing areas like Kamurocho and Ijincho which are only featured in the Judgement sequel, Lost Judgement.

This mix-up has raised questions among fans, who wonder how such an oversight could have occurred during the development process. IGN has reached out to Sega, the publisher, for comment on this peculiar situation.

Like a Dragon Gaiden marks a significant departure from the traditional Yakuza branding, as it is the first spin-off to drop the Yakuza name entirely. Previous games in the series, including Yakuza 0 and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, were released under the Yakuza title. However, the seventh game in the series changed the naming convention to Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The latest installment, which would typically be known as Yakuza 8, is now titled Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

To add further complexity, Like a Dragon Gaiden serves as a side story intertwined with the events of Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The game features Kiryu as a dual protagonist, offering a unique perspective on the Yakuza universe.

Despite the tutorial screen mix-up, fans eagerly anticipate the release of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which will be available on January 26. Players who purchase Like a Dragon Gaiden will also receive a special trial version of the upcoming full release.

As development teams strive to deliver immersive and engaging experiences, occasional mistakes are bound to happen. It is interesting to uncover these behind-the-scenes errors, shedding light on the challenges faced during game development.

FAQ

Q: What is the mix-up discovered in Like a Dragon Gaiden?

A: The tutorial screen explaining the alcohol system in Like a Dragon Gaiden is actually taken from the game Lost Judgement.

Q: Are Like a Dragon Gaiden and Lost Judgement connected?

A: Yes, both games are developed Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and share the same universe, locations, and mechanics. However, this mix-up is a mistake and not an intentional reference.

Q: Why does the tutorial in Like a Dragon Gaiden reference locations not present in the game?

A: The tutorial mentions areas like Kamurocho and Ijincho, which are only featured in the Judgement sequel, Lost Judgement. This suggests that the tutorial screen was mistakenly included in Like a Dragon Gaiden.

Q: What is the significance of the naming conventions in the Yakuza series?

A: The Yakuza series has undergone several naming convention changes. The latest installment, instead of being known as Yakuza 8, is titled Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Q: Will players receive any bonuses with Like a Dragon Gaiden?

A: Yes, players who purchase Like a Dragon Gaiden will receive a special trial version of the upcoming full release, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.