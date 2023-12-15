Yabx Introduces WhatsApp Lending Services in Africa

Yabx, a leading FinTech company, has recently launched its innovative WhatsApp lending services in Africa. By partnering with Clickatell, Yabx aims to revolutionize access to financial services and provide customers with real-time credit opportunities.

Recognizing the increasing popularity of WhatsApp Banking in other markets, Yabx saw a unique opportunity to leverage this platform for its lending services. With WhatsApp usage in Africa averaging at 70%, it is well-suited to meet the growing demand for loans, particularly for small ticket sizes.

Yabx’s customer-centric approach aims to remove barriers to obtaining loans offering a convenient interface on WhatsApp. By analyzing the digital footprints of each customer, Yabx provides them with a personalized credit score and loan limit.

Krishna Chaitanya, Chief Product Officer of Yabx, expressed the company’s commitment to democratizing credit in emerging markets. Through the use of conversational banking on WhatsApp, Yabx strives to make financial services more personal and interactive, empowering underserved individuals and businesses.

Collaborating with Clickatell was a natural choice for Yabx. Clickatell is known for its reliable and high-performing messaging platform, making it ideal for running high-volume lending services. Yabx’s cloud-based infrastructure further enables it to serve a large customer base without any limits.

Werner Lindemann, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Clickatell, highlighted the significance of this collaboration in enhancing accessibility to financial services in Africa. By harnessing the power of WhatsApp for lending, Yabx and Clickatell are breaking barriers and fostering financial inclusion, empowering individuals to improve their financial well-being.

With Yabx’s innovative WhatsApp lending services, the landscape of financial services in Africa is set to undergo a transformative change. Through its commitment to inclusivity and leveraging technology, Yabx is making credit accessible to all, paving the way for economic empowerment and growth across the continent.