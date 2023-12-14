Yabx and Clickatell Revolutionize Access to Financial Services in Africa through WhatsApp

Yabx, a leading player in the digital lending space, has joined forces with Clickatell to launch WhatsApp lending services in Africa. This collaboration aims to democratize access to financial services and provide customers with real-time credit.

The demand for loans in Africa, particularly for small ticket sizes, is skyrocketing. Yabx’s innovative move seeks to eliminate barriers to securing a loan offering a customer-centric interface on WhatsApp. By leveraging customers’ digital footprints, Yabx analyzes their data to provide a credit score and loan limit.

WhatsApp has been chosen as the platform for this lending service due to its increasing popularity in Africa. With an average penetration rate of 70%, WhatsApp has become an integral part of everyday life for individuals, retailers, wholesalers, and consumers.

Yabx is no stranger to making financial services accessible through various channels, including web, app, and USSD. Its cloud-based infrastructure allows banks to serve a vast customer base without any upper cap. The integration of WhatsApp lending will further expand the avenues for individuals to access financial services, promoting frictionless yet responsible financial inclusion.

Yabx has proven its expertise in the African market, as demonstrated the success of its Embedded Solution products. These products, which provided real-time lines of credit based on customers’ wallet data, saw a remarkable 16x growth within just 12 months. This case study showcases how Yabx revolutionizes risk assessment, enables banks to reach new customers, and promotes a cashless economy through mobile wallets.

Collaborating with Clickatell was a strategic move for Yabx, given Clickatell’s reputation for building reliable and high-performing messaging platforms. With strict security and compliance measures in place, Clickatell enables large consumer brands to deliver billions of messages worldwide.

By venturing into WhatsApp lending, Yabx aims to transform the credit infrastructure of the African ecosystem and make a sustainable positive impact on the lives of people across the continent. Krishna Chaitanya, Chief Product Officer of Yabx, emphasizes their commitment to democratizing credit and making finance more personal and interactive. Werner Lindemann, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Clickatell, highlights the collaboration’s role in enhancing accessibility to financial services and fostering financial inclusion throughout Africa.