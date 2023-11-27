WhatsApp for PC now allows users to send ephemeral images and videos

WhatsApp users on desktop can now send ephemeral photos and videos that “self-destruct” once viewed. This feature had been removed a year ago, but it has now been reintroduced, allowing users to send these types of media. However, the recipient won’t be able to open them.

How to send ephemeral photos and videos on WhatsApp for PC

Sending ephemeral photos on WhatsApp for PC is very similar to sending regular photos. All you need to do is open the chat, click on the paperclip icon to send an image, and select the photo you want to send. Once selected, click on the circle with a “1” inside it. The circle will turn green, indicating that the photo is set to be ephemeral. Now, all you have to do is send the photo. The process is the same for videos.

The symbol must stay green

The person who receives the ephemeral photo won’t be able to open it on their desktop, only on their mobile device. This is because taking a screenshot on a computer is quite simple, unlike on a mobile device. However, it is still possible to save ephemeral photos on mobile. Therefore, if the recipient is using a computer, they will receive a message indicating that they can only view the photo on their mobile device.

You can send ephemeral images on various desktop versions, including WhatsApp Web, the Windows application, and the Mac and iPad versions.

This feature is now available and has reached a large number of users. However, not all users can send ephemeral photos from their computers, as the update that enables this feature may not roll out to all users at the same time. If you still can’t send ephemeral photos, make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp for PC and update if necessary. If you’re still unable to send them, don’t worry, the feature will likely be available to you soon; it just hasn’t reached your account yet.

Frequently Asked Questions about WhatsApp for PC’s Ephemeral Media

1. Can I open ephemeral photos and videos on WhatsApp for PC?

No, ephemeral photos and videos can only be opened on mobile devices, not on the desktop version of WhatsApp.

2. Can I save ephemeral photos and videos on my mobile device?

Yes, you can save ephemeral photos and videos on your mobile device before they self-destruct.

3. How do I know if a photo or video is ephemeral?

Ephemeral photos and videos are indicated a green circle with a “1” inside it.

4. Can I send ephemeral media in group chats?

Yes, you can send ephemeral photos and videos in both individual and group chats on WhatsApp for PC.

5. Why can’t I send ephemeral photos and videos from my computer?

Not all users may have access to the feature at the same time. Make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp for PC and wait for the update to reach your account.