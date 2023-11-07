WhatsApp Launches Universal App for macOS, Enhancing User Experience

WhatsApp has recently made a significant update to its macOS application, bringing more convenience and a seamless user experience. Previously, users had to download the app from the website, but now they can easily find and install it from the official Mac App Store. This new version is not only compatible with Mac devices, but it is also a universal app, bridging the gap between iOS and macOS.

Unlike its predecessor, which was essentially a web app built with Electron, the new WhatsApp app available on the Mac App Store is based on the iPhone version, leveraging Apple’s Catalyst technology. As a result, WhatsApp for Mac now benefits from all the features available on the iPhone, including group video calls. Additionally, these iPhone-based applications use fewer resources, providing a faster and more efficient experience while conserving battery power.

The integration of WhatsApp on macOS paves the way for enhanced connectivity and productivity, as users can seamlessly switch between their iPhones and Macs without sacrificing any functionality. Whether it’s staying in touch with friends and family, managing professional chats, or sharing files, WhatsApp offers a seamless experience across devices.

Moreover, it is worth mentioning that WhatsApp is also working on a version for iPad, currently in the beta phase via TestFlight. This commitment to developing native, platform-specific apps allows companies like WhatsApp to leverage Apple’s tools and frameworks, providing users with a superior experience tailored to their devices.

With WhatsApp’s universal app for macOS, Mac users can now enjoy a seamless messaging experience with all the features they love from their iPhones. The app’s availability on the Mac App Store not only simplifies the installation process but also ensures a better overall user experience.

