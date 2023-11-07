Get the Ultimate Home Theater Experience with Lidl’s Amazing TV Deal!

Looking to upgrade your home entertainment system without breaking the bank? Look no further! Lidl is currently offering a fantastic deal on a Toshiba 65-inch smart TV. This top-of-the-line television is equipped with 4K resolution, a triple tuner, and HDR support, providing you with the ultimate viewing experience at an unbeatable price.

The Toshiba 65UA3263DGL boasts a massive 165-centimeter screen with stunning 4K resolution, HDR, and Dolby Vision, delivering crisp and vibrant visuals. The triple tuner allows you to conveniently access TV programs via cable, antenna, or satellite, eliminating the need for an additional receiver. Plus, with High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology, you’ll enjoy enhanced contrast and color reproduction when watching supported content, which can be found on popular streaming services like Amazon Prime and Netflix.

But that’s not all! This TV is also equipped with a USB port, three HDMI inputs, a CI+ slot, and built-in Wi-Fi, allowing you to easily connect external devices like soundbars or USB hard drives. And for added convenience, you can control the TV using the included remote or via voice commands through Alexa or Google Assistant. The remote even features quick-access buttons for popular streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video.

Why do we recommend this TV? Not only does it offer an incredible viewing experience, but it also comes at an unbeatable price. Compared to the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP), Lidl’s discount allows you to save a whopping 54 percent! Furthermore, our price comparison research reveals that this particular model is currently not available at a lower price anywhere else. So, if you’re in need of a large, high-quality TV at an affordable price, don’t miss out on this amazing deal at Lidl.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I connect this TV to my soundbar?

Absolutely! The Toshiba 65-inch smart TV comes with a variety of connectivity options, including a USB port and three HDMI inputs, which allow you to easily connect external devices like soundbars.

2. Can I control this TV with my voice?

Yes, you can! The TV can be operated using the included remote or through voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant.

3. Are there any additional streaming services available on this TV?

Yes, you can access popular streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video directly from the TV’s remote, thanks to the convenient quick-access buttons.

Don’t miss out on this incredible TV deal and turn your living room into the ultimate home theater with Lidl’s unbeatable offer. Upgrade your entertainment experience and enjoy your favorite movies and shows in stunning 4K resolution. Get yours now before it’s too late!