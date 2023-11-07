Introducing the Toshiba 65-inch Smart TV: A Home Cinema Game Changer at Lidl

Looking to upgrade your home cinema experience without breaking the bank? Look no further than Lidl’s unbeatable offer on the Toshiba 65UA3263DGL Smart TV, now available for just €479. With a 65-inch screen, 4K resolution, HDR support, and a triple tuner, this TV is truly a game changer for movie enthusiasts.

Feast your eyes on the stunning visual quality of the Toshiba Smart TV. With 4K resolution and HDR and Dolby Vision technologies, you’ll be immersed in a world of vibrant colors and lifelike details. But what exactly is HDR? High Dynamic Range (HDR) enhances contrast and color reproduction in supported content, making your viewing experience even more breathtaking. Access HDR content through popular streaming services like Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Not only does this smart TV provide an exceptional visual experience, but it also offers seamless connectivity. With USB, three HDMI inputs, a CI+ slot, and built-in Wi-Fi, you can effortlessly connect external devices such as soundbars or USB storage.

Controlling your TV has never been easier. Use the included remote control or embrace the convenience of voice commands through Alexa or Google Assistant. The remote features handy shortcut buttons for quick access to popular streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video.

Why should you consider buying this television? In addition to its impressive features, the Toshiba Smart TV offers remarkable value for your money. Compared to the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, Lidl’s offer saves you a whopping 54 percent. Our price comparison research also indicates that no other retailer currently offers this model at a lower price. If you’re searching for a top-of-the-line television at a budget-friendly price, this is your chance to make a smart investment.

Don’t forget to check out Lidl’s other fantastic deals of the day. Our dedicated team works tirelessly to bring you the best bargains, considering factors such as price, customer reviews, independent test results, and availability. We aim to provide you with real savings and update our findings regularly to ensure that you don’t miss out on any fantastic offers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I connect external devices like a soundbar or USB storage to the Toshiba Smart TV?

Yes, the Toshiba Smart TV offers a USB port, three HDMI inputs, and a CI+ slot, allowing you to connect various external devices such as a soundbar or USB storage.

2. How can I control the Toshiba Smart TV?

You can control the Toshiba Smart TV using the included remote control or through voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant.

3. What is HDR and how does it enhance the viewing experience?

HDR, short for High Dynamic Range, enhances contrast and color reproduction in supported content, resulting in a more immersive and lifelike viewing experience.

4. Are there any discounts available for the Toshiba Smart TV at other retailers?

Our research indicates that Lidl currently offers the Toshiba Smart TV at the best price compared to other retailers. You won’t find a better deal elsewhere.