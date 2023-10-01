Xumo Play Expands with New Channels from NBCUniversal Vaults

Xumo Play, the free live TV streaming service from Comcast and Spectrum, is expanding its offerings with the addition of 10 new channels. These channels include the Housewives Vault and Bravo Vault, showcasing popular content from NBCUniversal’s vaults.

With over 850 live free channels available in more than 170 countries, Xumo Play has already established itself as a leading streaming service. It is currently accessible on a variety of devices in the United States and Canada, including Roku, mobile devices, X1, and select smart TVs. Additionally, Xumo’s live channels can be accessed through other services that it provides channels to.

The new channels added this week include Draft Kings TV, The Lone Ranger, Universal Westerns, Bravo Top Chef Vault, Love Wine, E KEEPING UP, Bravo Vault, Bravo The Real Housewives vault, and Lassie. These channels join a growing list of offerings from Xumo Play, which has been steadily expanding since July.

Some of the other channels that have been added recently include Oxygen True Crime Archives, SNL Vault, Million Dollar Listing Vault, and Little House on the Prairie. From crime dramas to reality TV, Xumo Play offers a diverse range of content for viewers to enjoy.

By tapping into the extensive catalog of NBCUniversal’s vaults, Xumo Play continues to enhance its streaming service and provide users with a wide array of options. Whether viewers are looking for classic TV shows, popular reality programs, or sports coverage, Xumo Play aims to deliver a comprehensive streaming experience.

