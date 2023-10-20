Mediacom Partners with Xumo to Offer Stream Box to Xtream Customers

Cable operator Mediacom has announced a partnership with streamer Xumo to provide the Xumo Stream Box to its Xtream internet customers. The collaboration aims to offer Xtream customers access to numerous free ad-supported channels, as well as popular streaming platforms such as Apple TV+ and Max. The Xumo Stream Box is powered Comcast’s EntertainmentOS, which adds to the innovation behind this venture.

This partnership reflects the increasingly blurry lines between streaming and broadcast as cable companies seek to retain customers amidst the surging popularity of streaming services. More deals are being made between cable providers and streamers, resulting in mutually beneficial arrangements, much like the agreement between Disney and Spectrum.

Streaming platforms are also turning to pay-TV services to maintain their sustainability during uncertain economic times. Paramount, for instance, plans to license content beyond its own channels. Having recently secured a multi-year deal with Greek pay-TV service Cosmote TV and secured the rights to air the upcoming Frasier reboot on CBS, Paramount is adapting to the evolving landscape.

Furthermore, the demand for free ad-supported channels has grown significantly in the past year, as customers explore more cost-effective streaming options.

According to Michael Gatzke, Xumo’s senior vice president of affiliate development, Mediacom’s decision to partner with Xumo highlights the unique value proposition that the streamer offers in maintaining an entertainment-centric relationship with customers transitioning to streaming video.

Through this collaboration, Xtream customers will gain access to live video, over 300 channels from Xumo Play, AI-powered personalized browsing, voice search, and favorites lists for household members. This partnership aims to enhance the value of Mediacom’s broadband services combining their market-leading speeds with a world-class streaming experience, as stated Tapan Dandnaik, Mediacom’s senior vice president of operations, product strategy, and consumer experience.

