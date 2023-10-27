Charter Communications Expands Xumo Platform for New Video Subscribers

Charter Communications is making use of the Xumo platform as its primary option for new video subscribers following the widespread launch earlier this month. The implementation of Xumo was evident in Charter’s Q3 2023 capital expenses report, which showed a year-over-year increase of $82 million in customer premises equipment (CPE) and installation expenses. This increase was primarily due to the purchase of Xumo devices in preparation for the October launch.

Typically, Charter’s CPE spending is lower as the company pairs new device purchases with recycled legacy set-tops. However, for the Xumo launch, Charter had to stock up on Xumo devices, which are more cost-effective than traditional cable set-tops. Charter CEO Chris Winfrey stated that he expects this increase to be temporary and not have a significant impact in the long run.

To attract new video subscribers, Charter is offering one Xumo Stream Box at no cost for the first year, with the option to purchase additional devices for $60. Additionally, Charter has introduced a new service bundle that includes the Xumo Stream Box, a 4K-capable device that supports Charter’s pay-TV app and third-party streaming apps, a voice remote, and unified search.

While Charter did not disclose the exact number of new customers on the Xumo platform, the company expressed satisfaction with the launch. The Xumo platform is a result of a joint venture between Comcast and Charter, announced last spring.

In Q3, Charter reported a loss of 327,000 video subscribers, including 320,000 residential subscribers. Charter CFO Jessica Fischer attributed approximately 100,000 video disconnects to the temporary dispute with Disney programming. However, Fischer noted that the overall impact on Charter’s video subscriber count was less than expected due to the availability of alternative streaming services.

Looking ahead, Charter aims to enhance its video product and improve the economics of the video business transitioning to the Xumo platform and establishing renovated agreements with programmers. While traditional linear video is not expected to grow, Charter sees its importance in maintaining strong connectivity relationships.

