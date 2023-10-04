Can Xumo Revolutionize the Streaming Space for Cable Companies?

Xumo, a joint venture between Comcast and Charter Communications, is diving into the streaming industry with its launch of streaming set-top boxes for Charter’s Spectrum customers. Comcast’s Xfinity Internet customers can also expect to have access to the Xumo Stream Box in the near future.

Established in 2022, Xumo aims to create a comprehensive entertainment ecosystem that includes streaming devices, content, and platforms for media and advertising partners. This move allows cable operators to expand their presence in the streaming space and attract new customers.

Charter is marketing the Xumo box as an incentive to retain cord-cutter customers enhancing their cable TV offering. On the other hand, Comcast plans to use the device to improve its consumer broadband service. Xfinity Internet customers will receive the Xumo Stream Box at no additional cost as part of their subscription. This box will replace Comcast’s Flex streaming device and also provide access to the operator’s $20/month Now TV package.

The Xumo Stream Box is powered Comcast’s Entertainment Operating System and offers a user-friendly interface. Customers can navigate through subscribed channels effortlessly, thanks to the built-in channel guide. The device also supports voice-enabled remotes and includes a “My List” feature that allows multiple household members to create personalized playlists across various apps and services.

Additionally, the Xumo Stream Box offers several hundred streaming apps and services, including popular platforms like Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, and more. Users can also access thousands of free movies and TV shows from ad-supported services such as Xumo Play, Pluto TV, and Tubi.

Xumo hopes to simplify the streaming experience for consumers who find it overwhelming due to the multitude of options available. With AI-driven personalization and human-led editorial recommendations, Xumo aims to break down the streaming silos and make TV enjoyable once again.

Apart from the streaming set-top boxes, Xumo has also inked deals to launch Xumo-branded TVs from Pioneer, Element Electronics, and Hisense.

Through the joint-venture agreement, Charter is contributing $900 million over multiple years to Xumo, showcasing the cable operators’ commitment to establishing a strong presence in the streaming industry.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]

– [Source 3]