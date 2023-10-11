Xsolla Acquires Lightstream, Rainmaker, and API.stream to Revolutionize Content Creation and Distribution

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, has announced its strategic acquisition of Lightstream, Rainmaker, and API.stream from Videndum, the parent company. These innovative sets of tools are designed to revolutionize the landscape of content creation and distribution.

With this acquisition, Xsolla recognizes the tremendous value that creators bring to the gaming ecosystem and is dedicated to building and strengthening relationships with talent agencies, creators, and their audiences. Xsolla Partner Network, which already serves as a one-stop solution for developers and publishers, will now be able to provide more opportunities for engagement, revenue, and rewards for creators.

Lightstream is a cloud-based streaming studio that allows creators to produce and share live content effortlessly. By integrating Lightstream’s technology, Xsolla will enable creators to easily initiate live streams with minimal technical requirements, providing an efficient and user-friendly streaming experience.

The Rainmaker platform empowers creators to manage and grow their audience while maximizing revenue opportunities. By integrating Rainmaker’s tools into the Xsolla Partner Network, creators will have access to a comprehensive suite of features designed to optimize audience engagement, monetization, and distribution of free keys.

API.stream is a team of talented engineers who have dedicated themselves to advancing the future of live-streaming production. With their experience and expertise in live cloud-native output, API.stream has unlocked new possibilities for creative expression in live streaming.

Xsolla’s CEO, Chris Hewish, stated, “The acquisition of Lightstream, Rainmaker, and API.stream reinforces our dedication to delivering extra value to the gaming community and making the Xsolla Partner Network an all-encompassing solution for developers, publishers, creators, and their audiences.”

Xsolla assures current Lightstream users that the platform will continue to operate smoothly with ongoing partnerships with Microsoft, Xbox, Twitch, and SteelSeries. The acquisition is aimed at enhancing the user experience and providing additional resources and features.

This strategic acquisition Xsolla highlights their commitment to supporting creators and providing them with the necessary tools for success in the gaming industry. With the integration of Lightstream, Rainmaker, and API.stream, Xsolla aims to further strengthen its position as a leader in game commerce and provide developers, publishers, creators, and their audiences with an all-encompassing solution.

Sources:

– Business Wire