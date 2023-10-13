New Twitter Ads Raise Concerns Over Deceptive Practices

Last week, Twitter users began noticing a new type of advertisement on the platform that closely resembles normal tweets. These ads are lacking a regular username or handle, and their headlines and avatars make them indistinguishable from regular content. Users cannot click on the ads to learn more about the advertisers, and there is no “Ad” notification displayed. Many users were perplexed and frustrated these ads, with some even calling them deceptive. However, there may be more than just annoyance at play here – these ads could potentially be illegal.

According to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Act, companies are prohibited from utilizing deceptive advertising practices. This means that advertisements on social media platforms must be clearly labeled as such, especially if they are designed to blend in with the platform’s regular content. Failure to disclose these native advertisements effectively misleads consumers.

Experts in the advertising industry agree that Twitter’s lack of disclosure in these new ads is misleading to users. Sarah Kay Wiley, the policy and partnerships director at Check My Ads, an ad industry watchdog group, states that even she has been misled these ads. This lack of transparency prevents consumers from differentiating between genuine content and paid advertising.

Twitter has yet to respond to requests for comment on this issue. The advertisements appear on both the Following feed, which displays content from accounts users follow, and the For You feed, which showcases algorithmically recommended content. To compound the confusion, some other content on Twitter is still labeled as ads, creating opportunities for fraudulent marketers to target consumers.

The FTC advises social media platforms to use a consistent format for labeling advertisements in order to avoid confusing their users. Failure to do so may not only lead to legal repercussions for the platforms but also for the advertisers themselves. Advertisers who believe that Twitter is adequately labeling their content when it is not could also face compliance issues for not disclosing that their posts are ads.

This issue adds to the challenges Twitter has faced in generating ad revenue. Since Elon Musk took ownership of the company and made changes to its content moderation efforts, there has been a substantial decline in ad revenue. Musk has attempted to reverse this trend bringing in experienced advertising executive Linda Yaccarino as CEO, but the platform still struggles to attract advertisers concerned about their ads appearing alongside disinformation or hateful content.

Twitter has also begun selling ads through Google Ad Manager and InMobi, which marks a significant shift from its traditional practice of dealing directly with advertisers. However, the situation becomes even more complicated for Twitter due to a consent decree issued in 2011. This decree allows the government to take legal action against the company for failing to safeguard user data, potentially making it susceptible to hacking. Showing users undisclosed ads would likely violate this agreement and put Twitter in violation of the decree.

While it is possible for the FTC to take action against Twitter for its deceptive ad practices, it remains to be seen whether the agency will prioritize this issue. Currently, the FTC is focusing on antitrust actions against Google and Amazon. However, if the agency chooses to pursue Twitter, Musk and his company could face significant trouble. Violating the FTC’s regulations would have serious consequences and could lead to severe repercussions for the future of the platform.

