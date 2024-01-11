Xreal Introduces Cutting-Edge AR Glasses for Developers at Competitive Price

Xreal, the Chinese augmented reality company, has unveiled its latest innovation, the Xreal Air 2 Ultra AR glasses for developers. Aimed at rivaling industry giants such as Meta’s Quest 3 and Apple’s Vision Pro, the company has opened pre-orders for the device, priced at $699, with shipping scheduled to begin in March.

Featuring a sleek sunglasses-style design, the Xreal Air 2 Ultra boasts six degrees of freedom (6DOF) tracking, elevating users’ interaction with immersive AR applications to a new level. What sets these glasses apart is the inclusion of two environmental sensors integrated into the frame, which enables real-time tracking of the user’s location within a 3D space and facilitates hand tracking.

Despite its lightweight design, the Air 2 Ultra weighs marginally more than its predecessor, the Air 2, weighing in at 80 grams compared to its predecessor’s 72 grams. This weight difference should not deter users, as the added capabilities and enhanced functionality offered the Air 2 Ultra far outweigh the slight increase in weight.

With its introduction, Xreal is positioning itself as a serious contender in the quickly evolving AR market. By offering a feature-rich product at a competitive price, the company aims to challenge established players and carve out its own space in the industry.

The Xreal Air 2 Ultra opens up a myriad of possibilities for developers, who now have access to cutting-edge technology that empowers them to create immersive AR experiences. As the AR landscape continues to expand and evolve, Xreal’s commitment to innovation and user-centric design positions them as a company to watch in the burgeoning augmented reality sector.