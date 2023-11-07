Marvel Star Xocihtl Gomez Rises to the Top of Dancing with the Stars

When Xocihtl Gomez, known for her role in Marvel films, made her debut on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars alongside her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, audiences were excited to see her take on the ballroom floor. While she didn’t initially claim the top spot, she has since climbed her way to the top, showcasing incredible talent and determination.

Gomez’s journey on Dancing with the Stars has been nothing short of remarkable. Despite lacking any formal dance training, she has managed to captivate both the judges and the fans with her performances. Last week, she reached new heights earning a total score of 42 points, putting her at the top of the leaderboard.

One of Gomez’s standout moments on the show was her contemporary dance to the powerful song “Game of Survival” Ruelle. Her emotional and technically precise performance earned her a remarkable 37 points from the judges. Additionally, she secured an additional 5 points for winning the dance-off contest, showing her versatility and adaptability on the dance floor.

Gomez’s rise to the top highlights the incredible potential and talent she possesses. Her determination and passion for dance have clearly paid off, as she continues to impress week after week. While her journey is still ongoing, it’s clear that she is a force to be reckoned with in the competition.

