New Title: Xocihtl Gomez Shines on Dancing with the Stars, Surprising Everyone with Her Dancing Skills

Xocihtl Gomez has taken the Dancing with the Stars stage storm in Season 32. The Marvel star’s journey on the show has been nothing short of remarkable, as she has quickly risen to the top of the leaderboard despite having no previous formal dance training.

In the first night of the competition, Xocihtl’s performance with her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy may not have placed her at the top, but she showcased her potential tying for fifth place with Adrian Peterson and his pro partner Britt Stewart. Little did anyone know, this was only the beginning of Xocihtl’s rise to the top.

Since that initial performance, Xocihtl has amazed both the judges and the audience with her talent and dedication to improving her skills. Last week, she secured her position as the leaderboard frontrunner, scoring an impressive 42 points. Her contemporary dance to “Game of Survival” Ruelle received rave reviews, earning her 37 points. Additionally, Xocihtl triumphed in the dance-off contest, adding 5 more points to her total score.

Xocihtl’s progress on Dancing with the Stars serves as a testament to her determination and natural ability. Many contestants on the show have extensive dance backgrounds, but Xocihtl has proven that passion and hard work can lead to incredible achievements.

