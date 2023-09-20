XO, Kitty Season 2: Renewal, Performance, and What to Expect

XO, Kitty fans can rejoice as Netflix has officially confirmed a second season of the romantic comedy series. Created, written, and produced Jenny Han, XO, Kitty is a spin-off of the popular To All the Boys film franchise. The series follows teenage matchmaker Kitty Song Covey as she navigates the complexities of relationships.

After the success of the first season, which premiered in May 2023, Netflix wasted no time in renewing the show. Jenny Han will return as the showrunner for the new season, along with Sascha G. Rothchild. Both will also serve as executive producers.

The first season of XO, Kitty had a strong start on Netflix, racking up an impressive 72,080,000 hours viewed in its first week. The show continued to perform well in the following weeks, although it experienced a drop in viewership between the second and third weeks. Overall, XO, Kitty has been one of the better-performing shows on Netflix in 2023.

In terms of online engagement, XO, Kitty has received “Good” engagement according to TelevisionStats.com. It has performed similarly to other renewed Netflix shows in terms of online buzz, ranking as the 31st biggest show in terms of online engagement since January 2022.

As for what to expect in the second season, Kitty will have a lot on her plate. At the end of the first season, she found herself with feelings for Yuri, but was interrupted before she could confess. Kitty is under the impression that she will never see Yuri again, but little does she know that Yuri is trying to convince her mother to allow Kitty to reattend the school they both go to.

In addition to the Kitty-Yuri storyline, Kitty also faces the dilemma of Min Ho confessing his feelings for her. With her recent breakup with Dae and her feelings for Yuri, it is uncertain how Kitty will respond to Min Ho’s confession.

Furthermore, Kitty discovers the name of a mysterious person named Simon in a letter from her mother. This revelation prompts Kitty to question her mother’s past and seek answers.

Fans of XO, Kitty can look forward to an exciting second season filled with romance, drama, and the complexities of love. Stay tuned for more updates on the release date of XO, Kitty Season 2 on Netflix.

Sources:

– Netflix

– FlixPatrol

– TelevisionStats.com