Introducing Axis’ Innovative Teng-Go Package for Social Media Users

Axis, the youth brand under XL Axiata, has recently unveiled an exciting new offering for social media enthusiasts. The Teng-Go package shifts the focus from data consumption to usage time, providing customers with a unique way to access their favorite platforms.

Instead of traditional data quotas, Teng-Go offers customers the ability to “play and pause” their internet usage on four major social media platforms: Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube. Users simply press the “play” button to start using the internet and the “pause” button to halt their usage. By purchasing time rather than data, Axis acknowledges the dynamic lifestyle of youth, recognizing that they may not always have access to social media, such as during school or college hours.

The CMO of XL Axiata, Alfons Bosch Sansa, highlighted the freedom the Teng-Go package brings. By allowing users to set their preferred usage time, Axis empowers its customers to fully control when and how they engage with social media.

The selection of TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube as the focused platforms comes as no surprise. These four social media giants dominate the user access landscape in Indonesia, with Axis customers spending an average of three to four hours per day on these applications. This statistic demonstrates the immense popularity of these platforms among the country’s youth.

While WhatsApp takes the lead as the most popular social media platform in Indonesia, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok remain strong contenders. The recent closure of TikTok Shop, however, has had an impact on the e-commerce services available to Indonesian users. New government regulations have prohibited social media platforms from offering such services within their platforms. Though the regular TikTok platform is still accessible, TikTok would need to develop a separate app for TikTok Shop to reintroduce the service in Indonesia.

In a world heavily reliant on social media, Axis’ Teng-Go package provides a refreshing approach to accessing these platforms. By prioritizing usage time, Axis understands the evolving needs of its young customer base and paves the way for a more flexible, customized social media experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the Teng-Go package offered Axis?

– The Teng-Go package is an innovative offering from Axis that provides social media users with the ability to purchase usage time instead of data quotas. Users can “play and pause” their internet usage on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

2. Why did Axis focus on the four mentioned social media platforms?

– Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube have the highest user access in Indonesia, making them the most popular platforms among Axis customers.

3. Why did TikTok Shop close in Indonesia?

– The Indonesian government introduced new rules that prohibit social media platforms from offering e-commerce services within their platforms. As a result, TikTok Shop had to halt its operations in the country.

4. Can users still access TikTok in Indonesia?

– Yes, the regular TikTok platform is still available for users in Indonesia. However, TikTok would need to develop a separate app for TikTok Shop to bring back its e-commerce services.