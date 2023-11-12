Xiaomi Launches Smart Band 8 Active: A Rebranded Redmi Smart Band 2

Xiaomi expanded its lineup of wearables with the recent launch of the Smart Band 8 Active. Priced at Rp 299,000 ($19), this new device is now available in Indonesia. The Smart Band 8 Active, previously launched in the European market, offers advanced features and a rectangular design.

One of the standout features of the Smart Band 8 Active is its 1.47-inch TFT display. With a resolution of 172 x 320 pixels, a peak brightness of 450 nits, and a pixel density of 247 PPI, users can expect vibrant and crisp visuals. However, it is important to note that this smart band does not include GPS location data.

Complementing the impressive display is the extensive customization options provided over 100 watch faces. Users can personalize their smart band to suit their style and preferences. In terms of battery life, the Smart Band 8 Active boasts a 210mAh battery that can last for up to 14 days on a single charge. Additionally, it supports fast charging, reaching full battery capacity in less than 120 minutes using magnetic charging.

Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the Smart Band 8 Active’s range of sports modes, offering more than 50 options for tracking various activities. The device also prioritizes health monitoring incorporating features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, female health tracking, and stress level measurements. With these capabilities, users can gain comprehensive insights into their overall well-being.

To unlock the full potential of the Smart Band 8 Active, users need to install the Mi Fitness app on their smartphones. The device is compatible with Android 8.0 and higher or iOS 12.0 and higher. With its 5ATM water resistance rating, the smart band is designed to withstand water immersion at depths of up to 50 meters, making it suitable for swimming and other water activities.

The Smart Band 8 Active comes with an adjustable TPU strap and is available in five colors: Ivory, Olive, Blue, Black, and Pink. However, it’s worth noting that currently only the Black and Pink strap options are available for purchase.

