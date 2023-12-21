China’s Cultural Conformity and its Strategic Implications

In a recent move that highlights China’s push for ideological conformity, a Communist Party-led television network aired a program titled “When Marx Met Confucius.” The show depicted a meeting between Karl Marx and Confucius, emphasizing the harmony between their ideas. The underlying message of the program was that Chinese culture should be a fusion of Marxism and traditional Chinese values, with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as the guiding force.

However, this campaign for conformity goes beyond cultural synthesis. Xi Jinping is also tightening his grip on China reversing market liberalization, reestablishing one-man rule, and intensifying ideological indoctrination reminiscent of Mao Zedong’s era. His aim is to foster unity in preparation for domestic and international struggles while consolidating Party dominance.

China’s culture war is an ongoing battle between the state and society, with repression playing a significant role. Xi Jinping has escalated censorship, as well as clamped down on private education. Recently, he unveiled a framework known as Xi Jinping Thought on Culture, further solidifying his control over policy, foreign affairs, and private life. This indoctrination isn’t confined to China’s own borders; there is an explicit focus on increasing China’s cultural soft power and countering the West’s influence.

This cultural conformity has geopolitical implications. Beijing recognizes that winning its rivalry with the United States requires not just military and economic power but also media and messaging influence. By attempting to undercut the West’s cultural influence abroad, China seeks to shape global narratives and challenge the universal rights and values that underpin democracy.

China’s history is marked attempts to control thought, from the first emperor of the Qin dynasty to Xi Jinping today. Xi’s vision for China includes a return to supposedly “socialist” morality, as evidenced his views on women’s roles and recent restrictions on LGBTQ communities. These actions reflect a larger effort to shape society according to the Communist Party’s ideals.

In light of China’s culture war, it is crucial to recognize the strategic implications. As China seeks to expand its influence globally, its focus on cultural conformity and media control will play a significant role in shaping international narratives and potentially undermining democratic values. Understanding this cultural struggle is essential for nations seeking to engage with China effectively and preserve their own values and interests.