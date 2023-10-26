Barcelona Coach Xavi Hernandez Disapproves of Club Official’s Social Media Post, Stands Against Racism

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez recently voiced his disapproval of a social media post made a club spokesman, which dismissed the racist abuse suffered Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior and referred to him as a “clown.” The incident occurred following Vinicius’ experience of racial abuse during his team’s recent match against Sevilla. The club took immediate action and ejected the responsible fan from the stadium.

The remark made Barcelona’s directors’ board spokesman, Mikel Camps, on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), during Real Madrid’s previous game further added fuel to the tensions between the two rival teams ahead of the highly-anticipated Clasico on Saturday. Although Camps eventually deleted the post, the Spanish media reports that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will not attend the fixture as a form of protest.

Expressing his discontent with the situation, Xavi Hernandez, in a post-match interview following Barcelona’s 2-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk, made it clear that he did not support such behavior. While Xavi did not directly quote Camps’ post, he emphasized his disapproval and his preference for fair play and mutual admiration.

In light of the incident, Barcelona’s vice-president, Rafa Yuste, publicly apologized to Vinicius, assuring him that this kind of incident would not be repeated. Yuste’s apology reflected the club’s commitment to address the issue of racial abuse and work towards ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all players.

This incident serves as a reminder that racism remains a prevalent problem in the world of sports. It highlights the need for continued efforts to eradicate such behavior and promote respect and equality on and off the field.

FAQ

Q: What was the social media post made the Barcelona club spokesman?

A: The post dismissed the racist abuse suffered Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior and referred to him as a “clown.”

Q: Was the responsible fan ejected from the stadium?

A: Yes, the Andalusian club quickly took action and ejected the fan responsible for racially abusing Vinicius.

Q: Why did Real Madrid president Florentino Perez decide not to attend the Clasico?

A: Perez’s absence from the Clasico is believed to be a form of protest against the disrespectful social media post made the Barcelona club spokesman.

Q: How did Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez react to the incident?

A: Xavi expressed his disapproval of the social media post, emphasizing his commitment to fair play and mutual admiration.

Q: Did Barcelona offer an apology to Vinicius?

A: Yes, Barcelona’s vice-president, Rafa Yuste, publicly apologized to Vinicius, ensuring that such behavior would not be repeated.