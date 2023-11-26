A New Catalonian App Challenges WhatsApp and LinkedIn

Setesca, the Catalonian technology consulting firm, recently launched an innovative app that aims to provide a safer alternative to popular platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, LinkedIn, and even Slack. Xattering, as it is called, combines the best features of these applications into one secure network. According to Jordi Damià, the founder of Setesca, Xattering not only enhances existing propositions but also offers a platform that prioritizes user security.

The app has gained significant attention due to its unique selling point of being originated in Catalonia. With growing concerns over data privacy and security, users are increasingly seeking alternatives that offer them greater control over their personal information. Xattering addresses these concerns employing robust encryption measures and ensuring data is stored locally.

Although Xattering is being positioned as a competitor to established platforms, it does not seek to replace them entirely. Instead, it aims to complement the existing social media landscape, offering users a safer and more secure option. The app allows users to connect with friends, family, and colleagues, sharing updates, messages, and media in a protected environment.

FAQ:

Q: What makes Xattering different from other social media platforms?

A: Xattering combines the best features of popular platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Slack into one secure network. It prioritizes user security and offers encrypted messaging and local data storage.

Q: Is Xattering a replacement for WhatsApp and LinkedIn?

A: No, Xattering aims to complement existing social media platforms rather than replace them entirely.

Q: Is Xattering available outside of Catalonia?

A: Yes, Xattering is available for users worldwide. It is not limited to Catalonia.

Q: Is Xattering available for download?

A: Yes, Xattering can be downloaded through the official app store for Android and iOS devices.

Q: Are there any costs associated with using Xattering?

A: Xattering is currently available for free, with plans to introduce additional premium features in the future.

Sources:

– Setesca – www.setesca.com