Xander Schauffele Almost Kicked off Ryder Cup Team Over Netflix Dispute, Says Father

Xander Schauffele, the No. 6 ranked player in the world and a member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, was reportedly on the verge of being removed from the team just weeks before the event. The dispute revolved around Netflix’s request to have full access to the U.S. team room for filming purposes. While it seemed like a minor issue at first, there is more to the story, according to Schauffele’s father, Stefan.

The elder Schauffele revealed that both Xander and his teammate Patrick Cantlay wanted amendments made to a player participation and benefit agreement contract put together the PGA of America, the governing body for the U.S. side of the Ryder Cup. One of the amendments included denying Netflix access to the U.S. locker room.

The Schauffeles and their lawyers had difficulties in getting in touch with the PGA of America’s legal counsel to discuss and negotiate the contract. The deadline for signing was approaching, and without contact information for the legal counsel, Xander was at risk of being removed from the team. Fortunately, the head of the PGA of America intervened and put the lawyers in contact with the PGA’s general counsel. After a few hours of negotiation, the issue was resolved, and Xander was reinstated on the team.

These revelations add to the drama surrounding the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Earlier in the week, there were reports that Cantlay decided to go hatless during the event as a form of protest against the PGA of America not directly paying players to participate. The team had been portraying a unified front, but these incidents raise questions about potential divisions within the team.

In summary, Xander Schauffele’s father claims that a dispute over Netflix access almost led to his son being kicked off the U.S. Ryder Cup team. The issue was eventually resolved, but it adds to the ongoing drama surrounding the team. Cantlay’s decision to go hatless further highlights potential divisions within the team.

