Title: A Glittering Year for Celebrities: Highlights and Surprises in 2023

Summary: In 2023, the world of celebrities was filled with unforgettable moments, surprise announcements, and stunning fashion choices. From award show triumphs to unexpected reunions, here are some of the standout highlights of the year.

Doja Cat, the “Scarlet” rapper, turned heads at the Schiaparelli haute couture show with her bedazzled makeup adorned with 30,000 red Swarovski crystals. Meanwhile, actress Hilary Swank proudly showcased her baby bump at the Golden Globes, radiating in an emerald green dress.

Pop icon Beyoncé took the stage in Dubai after a four-year hiatus, performing “Brown Skin Girl” alongside her daughter Blue Ivy. The mother-daughter duo’s mesmerizing performance marked a major moment for Queen Bey’s fans.

Ke Huy Quan, known for his role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” celebrated his Golden Globe win and posed for photos with actress and singer Janelle Monáe at the BAFTA Tea Party. It was a star-studded event, with celebrities making a fashionable entrance and enjoying the festivities.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas proudly introduced their daughter Malti Marie at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. The adorable family moment captured the hearts of fans around the world.

Kylie Jenner, the reality-TV star and beauty mogul, showcased her unique style at the Schiaparelli haute couture show with a campy dress adorned with a lion head—a true fashion statement.

The Golden Globes found its charismatic host in comedian Jerrod Carmichael, whose multiple outfit changes and playful antics brought a fresh energy to the awards ceremony. Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin, and Sally Field made a grand entrance at the premiere screening of their film, “80 for Brady.”

Actress Jennifer Coolidge celebrated her first Golden Globe win for Best Supporting Actress at “The White Lotus” for her remarkable performance. Model Emily Ratajkowski delivered an inspiring commencement speech at Hunter College, leaving a lasting impression on the graduating class.

The stars continued to shine at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Jenna Ortega and Aubrey Plaza graced the stage together. Late actor Ray Liotta was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, paying tribute to his incredible talent.

Singer Marc Anthony and his wife Nadia Ferreria proudly showed off her baby bump at the 35th Premio Lo Nuestro ceremony. Actors Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson shared an emotional embrace at the “Creed III” premiere in London.

Popstar Pink paid a visit to the cast of “Wicked” on Broadway after the release of her “Trustfall” album. Latin pop superstars J Balvín and Becky G sat front row at the Willy Chavarria fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

The year also brought unforgettable moments like actor Adam DeVine’s royal float appearance during Mardi Gras and rapper Travis Scott’s charity softball classic. Singer Rihanna stole the show during the Super Bowl halftime performance, announcing her second pregnancy to the world.

Beyoncé made history at the Grammy Awards, becoming the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time. Finally, Margot Robbie sparked Barbie-mania with her iconic looks on the pink carpet, the premiere of the highly-anticipated “Barbie” film.

In conclusion, 2023 was a year filled with glitz, glamour, and surprising moments for the stars. Celebrities left their mark on red carpets and stages around the world, captivating audiences with their talent and style.