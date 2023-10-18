The Platform Formerly Known as Twitter to Charge $1 a Year for Key Features

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, will begin implementing a $1 annual fee for new users to access key features such as tweeting, replying, and quoting. This change comes after Elon Musk acquired the company and is one of the most significant alterations to the social media platform in recent times.

The fee will be introduced starting today for new users in New Zealand and the Philippines. The aim is to combat spam, platform manipulation, and bot activity while still maintaining platform accessibility. The company emphasizes that this fee is not a profit driver.

X’s Support account confirmed the new program, known as “Not A Bot,” which requires new, unverified accounts to sign up for the annual subscription. Existing users will not be affected this change. X has also published the “Not-a-Bot Terms and Conditions” to outline the details of the paid subscription service.

It is important to note that this program differs from X Premium, which offers additional features like the ability to “Undo” and “Edit” posts for a monthly fee of $8. Some users have expressed concerns about providing their credit card information due to the company’s reputation under Musk.

Elon Musk has previously discussed the idea of charging users for the platform as a means to combat bot activity. In a livestreamed conversation with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Musk stated that charging a fee would make it significantly more difficult to manipulate the platform.

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, had previously been asked about the potential impact of a subscription model on the company’s revenue. She clarified that Musk had mentioned the idea of charging users, but it was unclear at the time whether it would be implemented.

Sources: Fortune.com