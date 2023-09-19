Elon Musk Expresses Concerns Over Lack of User Engagement on X

Since Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, numerous changes have been made resulting in a complete transformation of the platform now called X. Unfortunately, according to Musk, these changes have had a negative impact on user engagement.

Musk recently addressed the issue of user activity on X, stating that although there has been a surge in active users, there has been a significant decline in the number of posts being shared. In fact, he revealed that back in 2013, Twitter used to see an average of 500 million posts per day. However, in recent times, this figure has dropped to a range of 100-200 million posts, attracting considerable attention.

It is important to note that Musk’s calculations only take into account original posts and do not include retweeted posts. This suggests that the decline in user engagement is specifically related to users’ own content generation rather than the sharing or retweeting of existing content.

While the exact reasons for this decline in user activity on X remain unclear, it is possible that the changes implemented Musk have altered the user experience or shifted the platform’s focus, indirectly affecting their willingness to engage through posts.

It will be interesting to see how Musk and his team address this issue and work towards reigniting user engagement on X. Perhaps modifications or updates to the platform could help restore users’ enthusiasm for creating and sharing original content.

Sources: Social Media Today