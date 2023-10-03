European Union Officials Criticize Social Media Giants for Inadequate Actions Against Disinformation

European Union officials have recently called out major players in the social media landscape for their insufficient efforts in combatting online disinformation. Specifically, Twitter (referred to as X) has been singled out European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova for having the “largest ratio of mis/disinformation posts” among platforms that reported to the EU. Jourova also pointed out that disinformation actors on Twitter seem to have a larger following and are relatively new to the scene compared to non-disinformation users.

In a questionable move, Twitter has decided to abandon the voluntary code of conduct on disinformation, leading watchdog groups and regulators to express concern. Meanwhile, other social media giants like Google, Meta (formerly known as Facebook), Microsoft, and TikTok have submitted reports claiming their commitment to adhering to the code. Compliance with this code is essential for platforms to demonstrate their overall compliance with the European Digital Services Act, which imposes severe penalties for violations.

While some platforms have made noteworthy efforts to combat disinformation, the EU expects more substantial and effective measures. Google, for instance, has blocked over 31 million euros in advertising revenue to EU-based accounts spreading disinformation. TikTok has removed more than 140,000 videos with a billion views that violated its misinformation policies. Microsoft has thwarted 6.7 million fake accounts from landing on LinkedIn and YouTube has taken action eliminating numerous channels associated with the Russia-backed disinformation group, the Internet Research Agency.

Despite these actions, Russian propaganda and disinformation still persist on social media platforms, prompting Jourova and the EU to call for increased efforts and better results. Twitter’s history of generating controversy, from Elon Musk’s influential tweets impacting the crypto market to its financial struggles, makes it a platform of ongoing concern.

