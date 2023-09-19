X (Formerly Twitter) to Introduce Monthly Subscription Fee for All Users

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, will soon be implementing a monthly subscription fee for all users, according to Elon Musk, the owner of X, SpaceX, and Tesla. Musk announced this during a livestreamed meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The reason behind this move, according to Musk, is to combat the proliferation of bot accounts on the platform.

Musk believes that introducing a monthly payment requirement for X users will act as a deterrent to bot creators, disrupting their activities. Each new bot creation would require a new payment method, making it more difficult for bot creators to operate at scale. This, in turn, would help protect the platform against “vast armies of bots.”

Currently, X only charges users who subscribe to X Premium, a subscription plan that costs $11 per month. X Premium offers benefits such as a verified checkmark on the user’s account, longer posts, and increased visibility on the platform. Musk stated that the planned monthly subscription fees for all users on X will have a “lower tier pricing” compared to X Premium.

With 550 million monthly users creating 100 to 200 million posts per day, X is one of the most widely used social network platforms. Introducing a monthly subscription fee for all users is seen as a strategic move to both generate revenue for the platform and combat the issue of bot accounts.

