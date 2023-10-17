Difficulties Facing X and other Social Networks: Is a Bubble about to Burst?

The challenges faced X, the new Twitter managed Elon Musk, are so significant that Musk himself admits the possibility of failure. LinkedIn, owned Microsoft, has recently laid off 700 employees, while Meta (formerly Facebook) is grappling with a decline in advertising revenue and ongoing reputation issues. These difficulties are indicative of a flawed business model that is not unique to these companies but could potentially lead to a burst bubble in the social networking industry.

The layoffs at LinkedIn, primarily in engineering but also finance and human resources departments, stem from a reduced demand for its services. With the job market slowing down, LinkedIn’s applications for job seeking and offering have been affected. Microsoft, the parent company, has also experienced an overall revenue slowdown, prompting CEO Satya Nadella to implement cost-cutting measures across the group.

Elon Musk himself has acknowledged the challenges facing X. In a statement on August 21st, he candidly admitted the possibility of failure. At the same time, Musk’s remarks aim to deflect some responsibility from himself, as the missteps and controversies surrounding X have been widely recognized. These include ill-advised rebranding efforts, speculation about paid content, and most recently, the removal of news article headlines, further complicating the user experience and straining media relations. Additionally, recent accusations of misinformation from the European Commission regarding content related to the Israel-Hamas conflict have exacerbated the company’s precarious position.

The primary issue for Meta is the decline in advertising revenue. The heyday of significant investments in sponsored campaigns has waned, and alternative sources of revenue, such as the potential of the Metaverse, have struggled to effectively replace traditional channels. Moreover, Meta has yet to resolve reputational concerns, and its user base is aging, with younger generations gravitating towards platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

In conclusion, the challenges faced X, LinkedIn, and Meta highlight the fragility of the social networking industry. These companies, fueled rapid growth and exponential popularity, may be on the precipice of a bursting bubble, as their flawed business models struggle to sustain their success.

Sources:

– The original article Fabio Insenga without URL