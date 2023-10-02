X (formerly known as Twitter) Joins Forces with the Google Display Network

X, the popular social platform formerly known as Twitter, has decided to outsource the sale of some of its ad space in an effort to recover from a significant decline in advertising revenue. This move comes after X experienced a 59% drop in ad revenue in the US, which had a major impact on its profitability. In an attempt to address this issue, X’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, has formed a partnership with the Google Display Network.

Under this partnership, advertisers will have the opportunity to access X’s vast audience of over 200 million daily active users through Google Ads Display campaigns. This allows advertisers to leverage Google Ads’ campaign set-up and targeting tools to reach a wider audience. However, it is important to note that X does not have the same stringent advertising guidelines as other platforms, which may increase the risk of campaign placement alongside inappropriate or offensive content.

The collaboration between X and Google has the potential to create a powerful marketing database combining their data. Tom Ruff, Head of Social at digital marketing agency Journey Further, highlights the significance of this partnership, stating that if the data is shared effectively, it could revolutionize the user journey across search and display campaigns. However, if the campaigns and data are not properly integrated, overall campaign performance may suffer.

Google has confirmed that X’s decision to monetize its home feed with Google Ad Manager provides advertisers with the opportunity to reach a broader audience. However, advertisers still have control over which sites and apps their ads run on, and participating publishers must adhere to Google’s publisher policies.

This partnership signifies a significant step for X in its efforts to recover from its advertising revenue decline. By leveraging the expertise and reach of the Google Display Network, X aims to regain its position as a leading advertising platform.

