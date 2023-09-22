Twitter’s Ad for X Platform Fails to Hide User Dissatisfaction

Twitter, now known as “X” due to billionaire Elon Musk’s nostalgia, released a new video advertisement for its X platform. While the ad highlighted the features touted Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino and Musk, such as video calls, payments, and creator subscriptions, users quickly noticed critical tweets hidden in the background. These tweets highlighted the dissatisfaction users have felt since Musk took over Twitter last October.

One tweet mentioned that the timeline algorithm is deteriorating, resulting in low-quality engagement and an increase in spam accounts. Another tweet criticized Musk for promoting anti-Semitic figures and blamed him for Twitter’s declining value. These critical tweets were interspersed with others that voiced concerns about rising rent costs and reacted to late-night host Bill Maher’s controversial take on the ongoing writer and actor strike.

Yaccarino initially shared the ad on Twitter but later deleted it. She then reposted a modified version of the ad that excluded the controversial tweets from the original but still included critical tweets about Maher’s stance on the strikes. The revised ad also included a tweet from a comedic account featuring a video of a chicken being stuffed with soft-serve ice cream.

When contacted for comment, Twitter did not respond immediately. However, Twitter’s own Community Notes feature criticized Yaccarino for removing the critical tweets from the video while not improving its resolution.

The video was credited to Ted Harrison, Twitter’s head of production, but it is unclear if others also contributed to its creation. The inclusion of sexual memes and advertisements for brands like Wendy’s and Amazon raised eyebrows since they made the cut while tweets critical of Twitter’s leadership were excluded.

The presence of these critical tweets in the ad suggests a longing for a time when Twitter was known for expert discourse, controversial takes, and vibrant conversations. Yaccarino’s attempt to generate excitement for the future may have inadvertently sparked nostalgia among users instead.

Sources:

– The source article