The Dissatisfaction with “X”: Twitter’s Advertising Backfires

Twitter, now rebranded as “X,” continues to face dissatisfaction from its users, even within its own advertising. CEO Linda Yaccarino shared a new video advertisement for the X platform, highlighting its features such as video calls, payments, and creator subscriptions. However, users quickly discovered critical tweets hidden within the fast-scrolling messaging of the ad. These tweets explicitly criticized the platform and its owner, Elon Musk.

One tweet mentioned the declining quality of Twitter’s timeline algorithm and its focus on low-effort accounts and dating discussions. Another tweet referred to Musk’s recent attacks on the Anti-Defamation League and his platforming of anti-Semitic figures. It accused Musk of blaming the Jews for the decline in Twitter’s value.

These critical tweets were featured in the original version of the video ad but were later removed when Yaccarino reposted a modified version. However, the revised video still included critical tweets about late-night host Bill Maher’s take on the ongoing writers and actors strike. Curiously, sexually suggestive memes and advertisements for brands like Wendy’s and Amazon made the cut, while tweets critical of Twitter’s leadership were omitted.

The inclusion of these critical tweets in the advertisement highlights users’ dissatisfaction with the platform since Musk took over. It reminds users of a time when Twitter was a space for expert discourse, bad takes, and shitposting. Instead of building excitement for the future of the platform, Yaccarino’s ad may have inadvertently evoked nostalgia among users.

