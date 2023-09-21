Elon Musk’s “X” App to Potentially Include Payments Feature, CEO Linda Yaccarino Teases

Elon Musk’s vision of creating an all-encompassing app known as “X” may be nearing reality, as hinted Linda Yaccarino, CEO of the platform. In an effort to transform X into a super app, similar to Google Pay, Musk aims to introduce a payment feature.

Over the years, Musk has expressed his desire to develop an “everything app” that allows users to conduct payments, share opinions, connect with others, and more. With his acquisition of Twitter last year, Musk showed his intention to transform the social media platform into the very “everything app” he had envisioned.

Under Musk’s leadership, Twitter has expanded its offerings significantly. Users can now share extended videos, compose longer tweets, subscribe to specific accounts, and more. In a recent video shared Yaccarino, she hinted at the upcoming incorporation of payment functionalities on Twitter.

In the video, Yaccarino wrote, “A hint of what’s to come. Who’s in?” This suggests that Twitter will soon allow users to make payments through the X app. The video also mentions the imminent introduction of video calling and the expansion beyond text-based communication, which is currently the norm on the platform. Users can also expect features such as job searches.

Musk has also hinted at the possibility of implementing a monthly fee for users of the X app. This fee would serve as a means to combat the proliferation of automated bots on the platform. By requiring users to pay a modest subscription fee, Musk aims to mitigate the impact of these bots.

Since acquiring Twitter for $44 billion, Musk has made various significant changes to the platform. He removed the former CEO, Parag Agrawal, and took control of the social media site. Musk also allowed previously banned accounts, including that of former President Donald Trump, to return to Twitter. Additionally, he transformed the “blue check” verification system into a paid subscription service available to all users.

