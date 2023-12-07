X to Hire Engineers in Japan, Expanding Presence in the Japanese Market

In a recent announcement, X, a popular social media platform, revealed its plans to hire engineers in Japan. This move is part of the company’s efforts to establish a stronger presence in the Japanese market.

While specific details about the hiring process were not provided, X’s chief executive, Linda Yaccarino, expressed the company’s commitment to expanding its team in Japan. By hiring local talent, X aims to develop app functions and advertising products specifically tailored to the Japanese market.

One of the key focuses of the newly formed development team will be the creation of a mechanism for low-cost ads. This innovation is expected to cater to the needs of small and midsize businesses in Japan, allowing them to effectively reach their target audience without having to invest significant resources.

The decision to expand in Japan comes at a crucial time for X, as the company has been facing challenges with retaining advertisers. In recent months, major brands such as Apple, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros Discovery have withdrawn their support for X due to concerns over antisemitic content on the platform.

In response to these concerns, X’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, has expressed remorse and offered a full apology. The company also plans to strengthen its team in Japan to address issues related to inappropriate content and ensure a safer user experience for its Japanese audience.

By investing in local talent and dedicating resources to the Japanese market, X hopes to regain the trust of advertisers and users alike. Through the development of Japan-specific functionality and advertising products, the company aims to cater to the unique needs and preferences of its Japanese user base.