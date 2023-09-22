Twitter Announces Retirement of Circles Feature, Ending Selective Sharing

Twitter, formerly known as X, has declared its plans to retire its Circles feature October 31, 2023. The feature, which was launched on August 30, 2022, allowed users to limit the audience for their tweets or posts to a select group of up to 150 people.

While Twitter did not provide a specific reason for discontinuing the feature, Elon Musk had previously hinted at the company’s intentions on July 8. In response to concerns about X’s community features, Musk stated that Circles would be phased out in favor of improved Communities and DM group chat.

As a result of this decision, users will no longer be able to create new posts restricted to their Circles after November. Additionally, they will no longer have the option to add new members to their exclusive groups.

However, Twitter has assured users that they will still have the ability to manage their Circles. They can continue to remove individuals from their Circles unfollowing them.

Retiring the Circles feature marks the end of selective sharing on Twitter. This move suggests that Twitter is shifting its focus towards enhancing its community features and group chat functionalities. By doing so, the platform aims to provide a more inclusive and engaging environment for its users.

Overall, this retirement decision Twitter highlights the platform’s commitment to evolving and meeting the changing needs of its user base.

