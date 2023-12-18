EU Investigates X for Breaking Law on Disinformation and Transparency

The European Commission has announced its investigation into social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, for allegedly breaching EU law on disinformation, illegal content, and transparency. The company, owned US billionaire Elon Musk, is being targeted under the Digital Services Act, which allows for fines up to 6% of global income or EU-wide bans for companies found to have violated the law regarding hate speech, racism, and fake news.

EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, in charge of enforcing the DSA, confirmed the investigation on X’s platform. The infringements being investigated include the suspected breach of obligations to counter illegal content and disinformation, as well as the suspected deceptive design of the user interface, particularly the use of “blue check” marks that are now only available to paying users.

Critics have accused X of allowing fake news and hate speech on its platform, especially in the wake of recent conflicts between Hamas and Israel. In response to an EU letter regarding the dissemination of illegal content and disinformation, X CEO Linda Yaccarino assured the company’s commitment to address the issue and remove accounts associated with terrorist organizations and violent extremist groups.

The European Commission’s decision to launch formal proceedings against X is based on a preliminary investigation that focused on the dissemination of illegal content related to Hamas attacks on Israel. It is also concerned about the effectiveness of X’s compliance in European languages and whether the platform’s search function boosts blue tick accounts and spreads content that users might mistake as coming from verified sources.

The investigation will evaluate the functioning of X’s notice and action mechanism and the effectiveness of its community notes, which allow users to comment on the veracity and legality of posts. The EU is considering issuing new guidance to all social platforms ahead of the next EU parliamentary elections.

While no timeline has been specified for the proceedings, the European Commission may apply interim measures if appropriate. Officials have clarified that legal action would still apply even if X were to withdraw its services from the EU. The investigation serves as a reminder to social media platforms of their obligations to combat disinformation and ensure transparency in accordance with EU laws.