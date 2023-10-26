Elon Musk’s X Corp Launches Audio and Video Calling Feature, Gearing Up to Compete with WhatsApp

New Delhi, October 26 – In its latest move to challenge Meta-owned WhatsApp, X Corp, owned entrepreneur Elon Musk, has unveiled support for audio and video calls. Users of X, formerly known as Twitter, have begun receiving notifications upon opening the social media platform, notifying them of the new feature’s availability. The prompt states, “Audio and video calls are here!”

To enable these features, X users can access the app’s settings and activate the “Enable audio and video calling” toggle. The settings further highlight that users have the option to choose with whom they feel comfortable communicating via this medium, granting greater control over their privacy.

Despite no official announcement regarding the launch of audio and video calling, X intrigued its users through a mysterious post with the message “ready for it…?” before the new feature’s introduction.

This update permits users to make audio and video calls to individuals on their contact list, those they follow, verified users, or a combination of these options. X’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, had previously confirmed that video calls would be included as part of the platform’s evolution into an “everything app.” Yaccarino also mentioned that users would soon be able to engage in video chat without sharing their phone numbers with other platform users.

Elon Musk’s aspiration for X, reminiscent of China’s WeChat, has been to transform the platform into an all-encompassing application, providing diverse functionalities to its users. Recognizing the monetization potential, X will soon present two new premium subscription tiers, one of which will offer a reduced monthly cost but continue to include advertisements. The second tier, priced higher, will eliminate all advertisements.

X Corp’s introduction of audio and video calling capabilities indicates its determination to challenge the dominance of messaging applications such as WhatsApp. As X evolves into an “everything app,” users can expect additional innovative features that align with Elon Musk’s visionary goals.