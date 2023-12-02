Is X’s Traffic Surge Enough to Save the Platform?

As advertisers flee X (formerly Twitter) due to concerns about ads being displayed alongside offensive content, critics worry that the platform’s revenue will dwindle, potentially leading to its demise. However, recent data suggests that X may have a glimmer of hope.

An X user going the name ‘DogeDesigner’ claims to be a UX/UI and graphics designer at DogeCoin. They recently posted a screenshot of data on X’s organic traffic from Google, comparing it to competitors Instagram and Facebook. The data, which focused on US desktop traffic in October 2023, revealed that X ranked highest with 640.6 million users, followed Instagram with 548.3 million users, and Facebook with 491.7 million users.

X’s owner and Chief Technical Officer, Elon Musk, couldn’t help but react to the post in a humorous manner. Musk’s response, “Guess we’re not dead yet,” accompanied a laughing emoji, reflects his apparent amusement.

While this data may seem impressive for X, it’s important to note that it represents a particular niche. When comparing X’s traffic to Facebook’s and Instagram’s, the larger platforms clearly come out on top. According to Similarweb, Facebook received a whopping 16.7 billion total website visits, whereas X had 6.1 billion visits. Similarly, Instagram surpassed X with 6.7 billion total visits.

Although X has experienced a recent surge in traffic compared to the previous month, it remains to be seen whether this growth is sustainable. We will have to wait for Similarweb’s updated information on the impact of the advertiser exodus and the controversial content to accurately assess X’s future.

