Elon Musk’s X App Faces Lawsuit Over Nazi Content Allegations

Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, has filed a lawsuit against Media Matters for America and one of its staff members, accusing them of publishing false claims that Nazi content was present on the app alongside advertisements from major corporations. The lawsuit comes in the wake of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launching an investigation into Media Matters for potential fraudulent activity.

X seeks unspecified damages and a court order for Media Matters to remove the article. The website’s president, Angelo Carusone, has defended the organization’s reporting, describing the lawsuit as a “frivolous” attempt to intimidate X’s critics into silence.

This legal action marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Musk, his detractors, and X’s troubled relationship with advertisers. Last week, Musk stirred controversy when he made comments on X that embraced a conspiracy theory with anti-Semitic undertones. Media Matters then published a report alleging that Nazi posts had appeared alongside ads from prominent companies like Apple and IBM. Consequently, several advertisers, such as Comcast and NBCUniversal, suspended their spending on the platform.

X’s lawsuit argues that Media Matters’ portrayal of the app is deceptive, as it did not accurately reflect the experiences of typical users. The intention behind the article, according to X, was to harm the company’s advertising sales.

Media Matters, founded in 2004 former right-wing journalist turned Democrat, David Brock, is a nonprofit website focused on monitoring and critiquing conservative media. Eric Hananoki, a senior investigative reporter at Media Matters and the author of the article, is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

