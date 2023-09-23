Social Media Platform X’s Head of Policy for India and South Asia Resigns Ahead of Elections

The head of policy for India and South Asia at social media platform X has resigned, according to two sources. This departure comes at a crucial time, as India is preparing for elections and X is engaged in a court battle with the government of New Delhi over content removal.

The recently resigned head, Samiran Gupta, held a senior position at X and was responsible for key content-related policy issues and defending Twitter’s position with new policy developments. He was also responsible for supporting the in-country sales organization.

Gupta’s departure is significant as he was the most senior India employee at X. He declined to comment on his resignation, and X has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Gupta’s tenure at X ended in September, and he played a crucial role in facilitating the leadership transition for Twitter after its acquisition Elon Musk’s X-Corp. He joined the company in February 2022.

As of now, X has roughly 15 employees in functions such as compliance and engineering in India. However, Gupta was the only executive engaging with the government and political parties. This interaction becomes particularly intense during the period leading up to elections, and India is scheduled to have a national election next year.

The court battle between X and the Indian government revolves around the company’s failure to comply with government orders to remove certain content. X is appealing against the court ruling, stating that complying with such orders could open the door to more content removal and increase censorship.

India has accused X of being a “habitual non-compliant platform” that has consistently ignored government orders to remove content, undermining the government’s authority.

