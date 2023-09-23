Head of Policy for India and South Asia Resigns from Social Media Platform X Amid Court Battle with Indian Government

Two sources have confirmed the resignation of Samiran Gupta, the head of policy for India and South Asia at social media platform X. This development comes as X is embroiled in a court battle with the Indian government over content removal. Gupta, who held a senior position at X, was responsible for addressing important content-related policy issues and supporting the company’s sales organization within the country.

Gupta’s resignation marks a significant departure for X, especially as it coincides with the upcoming Indian elections. The social media platform is currently engaged in a legal dispute with the government in New Delhi regarding the removal of certain content. However, both Gupta and X have declined to comment on the situation.

Gupta had been employed X since February 2022 and played an essential role in overseeing the company’s interactions with the Indian government and political parties. With approximately 27 million users in India, X considers the country to be a crucial market. Notably, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government officials frequently utilize the platform.

While there are approximately 15 X employees in positions related to compliance and engineering in India, Gupta was the sole executive responsible for engaging with the government and political parties. The interaction between X and these officials typically intensifies during the lead-up to elections, and with a national election scheduled to take place next year, this departure could have implications for X’s relationship with the Indian government.

It is worth noting that X is currently appealing against an Indian court ruling that held the platform accountable for failing to comply with government orders to remove specific content. X argues that the ruling sets a dangerous precedent that could lead to increased censorship and content blocking Indian authorities. The Indian government, on the other hand, has accused X of being a “habitual non-compliant platform” that consistently ignores orders to remove content.

In conclusion, the resignation of Samiran Gupta, the head of policy for India and South Asia at social media platform X, adds a noteworthy development to the ongoing court battle between X and the Indian government over content removal. This departure could potentially impact X’s engagement with the Indian government and political parties, particularly as the country prepares for its next national election.

Sources:

– Reuters