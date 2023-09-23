Social Media Platform X’s Head of Policy for India and South Asia Resigns

Social Media Platform X’s Head of Policy for India and South Asia Resigns

LinkedIn News Twitter
Cheryl King

Samiran Gupta, the head of policy for India and South Asia at social media platform X, has resigned from his position. Gupta was responsible for overseeing important content-related policy matters and advocating for X’s stance in light of emerging policy changes. He also provided support to the local sales team.

Gupta held the highest-ranking position at X in India, according to his LinkedIn profile. His tenure at the company ended in September, during which he facilitated the leadership transition for X following its acquisition Elon Musk-led X-Corp. Gupta joined the company in February 2022, just eight months before Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc.

While there are around 15 X employees in India working in roles related to compliance and engineering, Gupta was the sole executive in charge of liaising with the government and political parties. His resignation leaves a void in the company’s representation and communication with key stakeholders in the region.

Source: Reuters, LinkedIn

Definitions:
– Social media platform X: Refers to the unnamed social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, where Samiran Gupta held the position of head of policy for India and South Asia.
– Content-related policy: Policies and guidelines that govern the type of content allowed on the social media platform.
– Advocating for Twitter’s stance: Speaking up in support of Twitter’s position on various matters, and representing the company’s interests in discussions and negotiations.
– Leadership transition: The process of handing over responsibilities and decision-making authority from one leader or management team to another.
– Compliance and engineering: Roles within X that focus on ensuring adherence to local laws and regulations, as well as technical aspects of the platform’s operation.
– Government and political parties: Refers to the Indian government and various political organizations within the country with which X needs to engage and cooperate.

Note: The article is a fictional adaptation and does not reflect any real-life events or individuals.

Cheryl King

Related Posts

Tropical Storm Forming in Atlantic

Tropical Storm Forming in Atlantic

Betty Davis
Ethnic Marketing Market: Trends, Opportunities, and Analysis

Ethnic Marketing Market: Trends, Opportunities, and Analysis

Cheryl King
Sperm Quality Competition Aims to Encourage Donations Among Chinese University Students

Sperm Quality Competition Aims to Encourage Donations Among Chinese University Students

Tanya King