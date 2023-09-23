X’s Head of Policy for India and South Asia Resigns Ahead of Indian Elections

Samiran Gupta, the head of policy for India and South Asia at social media platform X, has resigned, according to two sources. This is a significant departure as it comes at a crucial time, just before the upcoming elections in India, and as X fights a court battle with the Indian government over content removal.

Gupta, who held the most senior position of any X employee in India, was responsible for handling key content-related policy issues and defending the company’s position with new policy developments. He also oversaw support for the in-country sales organization, according to his LinkedIn profile. However, Gupta declined to comment on his resignation, and X has yet to respond to requests for comment.

Gupta’s tenure at X ended in September, and his LinkedIn profile states that he played a role in facilitating the transition of leadership for Twitter after Elon Musk’s X-Corp acquisition. He had joined the company in February 2022, eight months prior to the acquisition. X considers India a crucial market, with approximately 27 million users, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government officials.

While there are around 15 X employees in India handling functions like compliance and engineering, Gupta was the only executive actively engaged with the government and political parties. Typically, interactions between X and government officials intensify in the months leading up to elections, and with India’s national election scheduled for next year, this departure could have significant implications.

Additionally, X is currently appealing against an Indian court ruling that accused the company of failing to comply with government orders to remove specific content. X argues that such a ruling could further empower the Indian government to block more content and expand the scope of censorship. In September, the Indian government described X as a “habitual non-compliant platform” that had consistently disregarded content removal orders, thus undermining the government’s authority.

