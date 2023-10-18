Social Media Platform X Testing New Subscription Model to Combat Bots and Spammers

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is planning to test a new subscription model in order to combat bots and spammers on its platform. The new subscription, called “Not A Bot,” will charge users an annual fee of $US1 for access to basic features.

Under this new subscription model, users will be charged for features such as likes, reposts, quoting other accounts’ posts, and bookmarking posts on the web version of the platform. The subscription fee will vary from country to country based on the exchange rate.

The purpose of introducing this new subscription model is to tackle the issue of bots and spammers, which has been a concern for the company since being acquired Elon Musk last year. By charging a fee for certain features, X aims to discourage these malicious accounts from engaging in spammy activities.

Currently, the new subscription model is undergoing testing and is initially available to users in New Zealand and the Philippines, where the fee is set at $NZ1.43. Existing users are not affected this test, but new users who choose not to subscribe will only have access to viewing and reading posts, watching videos, and following accounts.

This is not the first measure implemented X to ensure the authenticity of its user base. In July, the company introduced a limit on viewing tweets as a way to verify the realness of its users. Now, with the introduction of the subscription model, X aims to further combat the issue of bots and spammers.

According to Reuters, X CEO Linda Yaccarino has stated that the company plans to test three tiers of its subscription service based on the number of ads shown to the user. This indicates that X is exploring different strategies to monetize its platform and provide a better experience for its users.

