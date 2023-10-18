Social Media Platform X Tests New Subscription Model to Combat Bots and Spammers

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is set to test a new subscription model called “Not A Bot” which aims to combat bots and spammers on the platform. Under this new model, users will be charged a $1 annual fee for basic features such as likes, reposts, quoting other accounts’ posts, and bookmarking posts on the web version of the platform.

The introduction of the new subscription model is part of X’s ongoing efforts to ensure the authenticity of its user base. By charging users a fee for these basic features, X hopes to deter bots and spammers from engaging in fraudulent activities on the platform.

The fee for the Not A Bot subscription will vary from country to country based on the exchange rate. Initially, the new subscription model will be tested in New Zealand and the Philippines, and only new users who choose not to subscribe will be limited to viewing and reading posts, watching videos, and following accounts.

The issue of bots has been a cause of concern for X, particularly since its acquisition Elon Musk last year. In July, X implemented a limit on viewing tweets in order to ensure the authenticity of its user base. The introduction of the Not A Bot subscription model is another step towards tackling this problem.

Earlier this month, it was reported that X chief executive Linda Yaccarino met with the company’s lenders and discussed plans to test three tiers of its subscription service based on the number of ads shown to the user. This suggests that X is exploring various options to enhance its subscription offerings and provide a better experience for its users.

In conclusion, the introduction of the Not A Bot subscription model social media platform X aims to combat bots and spammers charging users a $1 annual fee for basic features. This is part of X’s ongoing efforts to ensure the authenticity of its user base and provide a better experience for its users.

