Social Media Platform X Introduces New Subscription Model to Combat Bots and Spammers

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced that it will be testing a new subscription model called “Not A Bot.” This subscription will charge users a $1 annual fee for basic features, including likes, reposts or quoting other accounts’ posts, and bookmarking posts on the web version of the platform.

The main purpose of introducing this new subscription model is to combat the issues of bots and spammers on the platform. The fee charged will vary from country to country, taking into account the exchange rate.

To initially test this new subscription, X has decided to make it available for users in New Zealand and the Philippines. Existing users will not be affected this test, but new users who do not wish to subscribe will only have the ability to view and read posts, watch videos, and follow accounts.

Bots have been a contentious issue for X, especially since Elon Musk acquired the company last year. In July, X implemented a limit on viewing tweets in order to ensure the authenticity of its user base.

Earlier this month, X CEO Linda Yaccarino reportedly met with the company’s lenders and discussed plans to test three tiers of the subscription service. These tiers will be based on the number of ads shown to the user.

Overall, this new subscription model aims to reduce the presence of bots and spammers on X platform charging users a small fee for basic features. By implementing this model, X hopes to maintain the authenticity of its user base and provide a better experience for its users.

