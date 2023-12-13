X Struggles with Decline in Advertising Revenue Despite Diversification Efforts

Summary:

X, formerly known as Twitter, is facing a significant slump in advertising revenue this year. Despite generating approximately $600 million per quarter in ad revenue, this is a decline from over $1 billion per quarter in 2022. Ad sales make up a significant portion of X’s total revenue, accounting for 70% to 75%, causing concern about the platform’s future success. The decline in revenue can be attributed to advertisers’ worries about X’s content moderation practices under its new owner, Elon Musk. X executives had set a revenue goal of $3 billion for 2023, but it seems they will fall short. To counter these challenges, X is attempting to diversify its revenue streams targeting small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in addition to major advertisers and emphasizing its subscription service, X Premium. However, external estimates suggest that the subscription business contributes less than $120 million annually, making it crucial for X to attract more paying subscribers to meet Musk’s desire for subscription revenue to make up half of the platform’s total business.

As X navigates these challenges, it has already been making efforts to expand into the realm of money movement. The platform recently obtained three new money transmitter licenses in the United States, bringing the total licenses to a dozen. This move indicates X’s intention to diversify its offerings beyond traditional social media, potentially creating new revenue streams and reducing its reliance on advertising.

While the current decline in ad revenue poses challenges for X, its ability to adapt diversifying revenue streams and exploring new avenues, such as money movement, showcases the platform’s determination to overcome obstacles and secure future success. With the guidance of Elon Musk, X continues to evolve and explore innovative strategies to stay relevant in the ever-changing landscape of social media and technology.