Action on Climate Misinformation Inadequate on Social Media Platforms

Social media platforms such as YouTube, Meta (formerly Facebook), and TikTok are failing to effectively combat climate change misinformation, according to a new report. However, the report reveals that X (formerly Twitter) is doing an even worse job in addressing falsehoods about the climate.

The analysis, conducted environmental groups and researchers called Climate Action Against Disinformation, assessed platforms based on 21 criteria on how they moderate factually incorrect information about the climate. Out of the platforms evaluated, Pinterest scored the highest with 12 points, followed TikTok with nine points, and Facebook and Instagram, both owned Meta, with eight points. YouTube received six points, while X ranked last with just one point.

Last year, X announced a ban on ads that deny the scientific consensus on climate change. However, this was not the first time the platform had made such a promise, as it previously announced in 2019 that it would no longer accept political ads, including those from climate denial groups. Despite these measures, X has regressed in its enforcement and reversed certain moderation policies following its acquisition Elon Musk in 2022.

The report highlighted that X’s policies regarding climate change misinformation are unclear. Users have observed instances of climate denial being accepted in community notes on environmental posts, and the platform does not have a dedicated reporting category for climate change denial. Additionally, there is a lack of transparency on how platforms address reported misinformation and communicate changes in their algorithms related to climate information.

While the report identified areas where other platforms also fell short, such as the absence of a clear and comprehensive definition of climate change, it emphasized the need for improved enforcement and transparency across all social media platforms regarding climate change misinformation.

Sources:

– Amrita Khalid, Hot Pod newsletter

– The Verge