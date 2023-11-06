No Access: Elon Musk’s Policies Limit Research on X

Social media researchers are encountering significant obstacles in conducting studies on X, formerly known as Twitter, due to the limitations imposed CEO Elon Musk. Over 100 research projects have been cancelled, suspended, or altered as a result, according to interviews with nearly a dozen experts and a comprehensive survey. These restrictions have hindered researchers’ ability to analyze the origin and dissemination of misinformation during real-time events such as the recent conflict between Hamas and Israel.

Of particular concern is the loss of a critical tool that provided access to data on 10 million tweets per month. In February, Twitter terminated free academic access to this application programming interface (API), effectively impeding researchers’ data collection efforts. Many respondents in the survey conducted the Coalition for Independent Technology Research, which involved 167 academics and civil society researchers, expressed fears of legal repercussions and lawsuits X should their findings or data usage be deemed undesirable the company.

Musk’s policies have also had adverse effects on X’s ad revenue, with a decline of at least 55 percent year-over-year each month since his acquisition. Advertisers have been concerned about their brand association with harmful content on the platform and have subsequently pulled their ads.

The survey revealed that 30 projects had been cancelled, 47 were stalled, and 27 researchers switched platforms. Adding to the concerns, ongoing projects are predicted to face challenges in collecting fresh data. The affected research covers a broad range of topics, including hate speech and subjects subject to global regulatory scrutiny.

Furthermore, the limitations on studying X have significant implications for users’ safety. Professor Josephine Lukito from the University of Texas at Austin warns that reduced research access “makes users on X vulnerable to more hate speech, more misinformation, and more disinformation.”

As the European Union investigates X’s handling of disinformation, under new regulations that came into effect in August, the hurdles faced researchers highlight the potential regulatory risks the company faces. Failure to comply with these regulations may result in fines of up to six percent of global revenue.

